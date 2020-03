This recently unearthed project by designer Stéphane Vigny combines a Swiss cuckoo clock and a loudspeaker to create what is pretty much the most awesome cuckoo clock ever.

In fact, the only way it could be more awesome is if Vigny incorporated a deep baritone voice recording saying "CUCKOO" "CUCKOO", as our own Jason Chen suggests. [Stéphane Vigny via Unplgged via The Design Blog]