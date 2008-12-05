Sony's Enormous Bravia Zoetrope Caught Zoetroping

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

As reported yesterday, Sony's new Bravia ad will feature the world's largest zoetrope, a 10m tribute to those Olde-Tyme Rotational Animation Dee-vices displayed in local children's museums. You know, with the horses? Here's a video.

Sony is using this 174-year-old technology to draw attention to the new Bravias' MotionFlow interpolation technology, which guesstimates new frames between existing ones, smoothing out content to display it up to a massive 200Hz.

Weighing over 10 tons and spinning at about 40kph, the so-called Bravia-drome can be seen above displaying Brazilian soccer player Kaka juggling the ball around a bit, but Geek.com claims the ad was filmed using "a huge crew and tons of extras", so it'll be interesting to see what they manage to come up with. [Sony, Geek—Thanks, Joel]

