How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Has No Plans to Put Netflix on PS3

Bad news, PS3ers. While most of us saw Netflix on the PS3 as inevitable, Sony is not only denying rumours of it's arrival to the PS3, they're explaining why they think it's a horrible idea.

SCEA's John Kohler explained:

We've concentrated most of our efforts on our download service, both rentals and downloads of movies and TV shows. Our efforts will continue to be there, because our customers want to own the content...[In regards to the Netflix streaming on NXE,]there are certainly some positives for the Xbox 360. But there's also some confusion. It goes further into the argument of "owning the content" [versus renting or accessing it] .

Yeah, that almost makes a lot of sense. Except, Sony, you let people rent movies through the PlayStation Store—movies that no longer play after an arbitrary period of time. That's somehow less confusing that streaming? Really? [GamePro via PS3Fanboy]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles