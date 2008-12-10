Sony Has No Plans to Put Netflix on PS3

Bad news, PS3ers. While most of us saw Netflix on the PS3 as inevitable, Sony is not only denying rumours of it's arrival to the PS3, they're explaining why they think it's a horrible idea.

SCEA's John Kohler explained:

We've concentrated most of our efforts on our download service, both rentals and downloads of movies and TV shows. Our efforts will continue to be there, because our customers want to own the content...[In regards to the Netflix streaming on NXE,]there are certainly some positives for the Xbox 360. But there's also some confusion. It goes further into the argument of "owning the content" [versus renting or accessing it] .

Yeah, that almost makes a lot of sense. Except, Sony, you let people rent movies through the PlayStation Store—movies that no longer play after an arbitrary period of time. That's somehow less confusing that streaming? Really? [GamePro via PS3Fanboy]