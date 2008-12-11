Sony Hana Akari Lamps Are Actually Un-Ugly Solar Chargers

Sony's Hana-Akari lamp prototype uses dye-sensitised solar cells to turn light into energy. Not only does it cost less than traditional cells, it can also be made pretty—great for those against solar because they're ugly.

Each of the four colours of Hana-Akari lamps are made out of four of these cells painted by the dye. While Sony hasn't given a release date yet, but said they have big plans for the technology. Imagine having a solar power generating wall that wasn't a mess of black photovoltaic panels. [Impress]