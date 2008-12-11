How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Ericsson, HTC to Release Android Phones in 2009

It was bound to happen, but we never imagined it was going to be so soon. Phandroid says that Sony Ericsson will release their first Android-based telephone in summer 2009, according to IDG Sweden:

We expect to initially focus on higher-end products, but we will also add products for a broader mass market at a later date. The first Android handset will arrive in the summer.

That was the official word from Gustaf Brusewitz, an official Sony Ericsson spokesman for Sony Ericsson in Sweden. He also added that they will continue to develop for Symbian and Windows, to get all their bases covered.

HTC, the current makers of the G1, will also come with their own Android mobile phones in summer 2009. Not only model, but a whole portfolio, according to HTC exec Peter Frølund:

Yes, we will have one or more Android-products by the summer of 2009. I can say that we are working on a portfolio of models.

Personally, I can't wait to see what HTC and Sony Ericsson will bring to the table in terms of hardware design and—hopefully—User Interface overhauls. [IDG Sweden and Business DK via Phandroid]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles