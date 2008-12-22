Sony Declares Death to Clamshell Packaging by Way of Campy Video

As someone who's ended up on the wrong end of clamshell packaging, I welcome all news about manufacturers that abandon the practice. Sony did just that this week (but the video still needs work).

As we reported last month, Sony is but one of several big name companies that have pledged an end to wasteful, destructive clamshell product packaging. Others include Amazon, Microsoft and Best Buy.

Maybe with the money they save on packaging Sony can make a better video about how much they also hate clamshells. And maybe a new office. A beach volleyball court, guys? Really? Maybe this recession things is real after all. [Sony via Kotaku]