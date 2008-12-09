How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony Confirms PlayStation Home is Set for December Release

Just the other day the Times of London told us they thought PlayStation Home would arrive by December 17th. Well, it looks like Sony has a similar theory.

Pressed by Joystiq, PlayStation Home director Jack Buser said the open beta phase is "imminent" and indicated that it would be commenced, as previously assured, by the end of the month. While it's not a solid commitment to one date, the conversation lends some credibility to the Times' report, though PlayStation Home just as well could be released around Christmas. [Joystiq]

