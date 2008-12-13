How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Claims They're Not Working on PSP2

I've always liked the PSP hardware, but iterations like the PSP-3000 are failing to excite me. I just need something new. Unfortunately, Sony claims to not be working on a PSP sequel at this time.

From SCEE President David Reeves:

No, there are currently no plans for a PSP2. I go to Tokyo quite a lot and no one has referred to it...We just launched the PSP-3000 so we are still focused on this generation of the platform.

Reeves goes on the discuss the platform's dichotic hardware success and software failure, admitting that even Sony's own development teams aren't creating titles for the PSP. Though, it's pretty hard to believe that not one person in all of Sony is doing ANYTHING toward a PSP2 development.

As much as I'd like to see a new PSP, the things I'd want (touchscreen, 3G media downloads and 100% remote play compatibility over a universal digital PS3/PSP library) are just outside the reach of anything currently affordable to consumers or implementable by Sony. [MCV via Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles