Sonic Chair Now Includes Touchscreen iMac

Not happy to have a chair that would appeal to Stanley Kubrick and Jon Ive, the manufacturers of the Sonic Chair have added an entire iMac to it, a touchscreen one.

As you can see, the touchscreen iMac is mounted on a pivoting satined stainless steel arm, thanks to the VESA-compliant design on its back, basically making it a couch potato and blogger dream. The iMac has:

- 2.0 GHz, Intel Core 2 Duo Processor

- 1 GB memory, 250 GB hard drive

- 8x SuperDrive (Double Layer)

- ATI Radeon HD 2400 XT graphics

- Mac OS X Leopard, already installed (actual Windows system is possible, but not included in the price.)

The Sonic Chair Touch's price is obviously more expensive than the previous version: Now you will have to sell your two kidneys to get one. [Sonic Chair via Born Rich]