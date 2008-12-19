Solar Panel Sunglasses: Because We Haven't Stuck Solar Panels Into Glasses Yet

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In the future, sunglasses will need to do more than just make you look cool or prevent costly eye conditions. They'll need to power your gadgets, according to at least one pair of designers.

The "Self-Energy Converting Sunglasses" concept uses a dye solar cell combined with unspecified nanotech to generate electricity while, presumably, still allowing you to see. The electricity passes through the frames to a port in the back of the glasses. Then a cord runs down your neck to your gadget of choice.

Hopefully by the time someone creates a working production model, we'll be beyond such desperate attempts to charge our portable technology. Or maybe the glasses will at least hide a halfway decent HUD inside. [Yanko]

