Leaving your gadgets on the floor while charging is barbaric (besides, the floor is made of lava). Prop up your precious portables with these handy Socket Deer antlers.

The rubber antlers come affixed to the plate and are available in three different deer types (just in case you had a favourite). The manufacturer also claims that the plates are excellent for light switches—making it an extremely bizarre way to store your keys and accessories. [Nendo via Swissmiss via Make]