What Gadgets Will You Be Playing With This Christmas?

So it's the Friday before Christmas. Many of you will be beginning your holiday break with a quiet beer or two this afternoon. But if any of you are stuck with the task of working through the Xmas break, know that Giz AU will be right there with you, even if we do slow down a little bit between Xmas and New Years.

To kill off the last few hours of Friday afternoon, we want you to tell us exactly what gadgets you're planning on playing with over your Christmas break. Are you planning an Xbox marathon? A session with PS Home (which should only keep you busy for about an hour, if you're lucky)? A new phone? A new TV? Tell us what gadgets will keep you busy over the next couple of weeks. I've got a pile of stuff that I've been meaning to get around to looking at. There's an iPhone case/charger, another iPhone charger, an Apple TV, a Dosh Wallet, another portable iPhone charger, The Xperia X1, another Windows Mobile phone I can't talk about, an Epson projector, a mosquito clicker, a few Xbox, PS3, PSP and DS games that I haven't yet had the chance to play (and likely won't get through), and more stuff than I can really think of off the top of my head. Plus, I'm hoping Santa will bring me a heap of new Blu-ray films to keep me entertained for a while.

At least I'll be busy.

What about you guys?