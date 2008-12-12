Smart Speed Bump Flattens When You're Driving Slow

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

My car has a terrible suspension so I hate speed bumps. Even people with decent cars probably feel the same way. Wouldn't it be awesome if the speed bump flattened when you were driving slow?

Well, that is the idea behind this concept from designers Jae-yun Kim & Jong-Su Lee. According to the description, the bump would rely on "retractors that open up if the impact on them is small enough." In other words, if you are driving slow, the weight of the car would flatten the bump. Drive too fast and the bump would stay active. I don't know how smooth the transition would be, or whether it would be to expensive to produce, but at least the idea is fairly plausible. [Yanko]

