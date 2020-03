Remember that slot-loading Xbox 360 we showed you back in November? It used an old iMac's CD-ROM drive to gain PS3-worthy style. Now it's on eBay.

Currently bid to just over $US400, other than the fancy drive, it's sort of a disappointment. The hardware is pre-HDMI and the system includes no hard disk storage. But you know what? I still kind of want it. [eBay via TechEBlog]