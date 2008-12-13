Slingplayer Mac Update Offers Improved Streaming Video Quality, Online IDs, Aspect Ratio Toggling

Slingplayer for Mac received an update today to 1.0.7, offering improved video quality, easy toggling between 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratio, and the ability to register and store your Slingbox ID online.

For those unaware, Slingplayer lets you watch streaming video over the internet from any source connected to a slingbox. Some of these features, like the online ID system, are already present in the Slingplayer 2.0 release for Windows. But the revamped mac version, which promises HD streaming, isn't quite ready, so this will have to do in the meantime. Download it over at [Sling] .