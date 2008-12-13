How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Slingplayer Mac Update Offers Improved Streaming Video Quality, Online IDs, Aspect Ratio Toggling

Slingplayer for Mac received an update today to 1.0.7, offering improved video quality, easy toggling between 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratio, and the ability to register and store your Slingbox ID online.

For those unaware, Slingplayer lets you watch streaming video over the internet from any source connected to a slingbox. Some of these features, like the online ID system, are already present in the Slingplayer 2.0 release for Windows. But the revamped mac version, which promises HD streaming, isn't quite ready, so this will have to do in the meantime. Download it over at [Sling] .

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

