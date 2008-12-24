SlingPlayer For Windows Mobile Comes to Loads More Phones

The aging SlingPlayer for Windows Mobile has been updated, and almost exclusively for compatibility. The app will now run on most modern phones, including (finally) 640x480, 800x480, 400x240 and 320x320 handsets.

The official list of supported phones now includes the following:

Sprint Treo 800w

Sony Ericsson X1

Palm Treo Pro

Sprint HTC Touch Diamond

Sprint HTC Touch Pro

Verizon HTC Touch Pro

Verizon Samsung Saga

Verizon Samsung Omnia

AT&T LG Incite

AT&T HTC Fuze

AT&T Samsung Epix

HP iPAQ 910

AT&T Pantech Duo

Sprint Samsung ACE

Verizon XV6900

That said, almost any phone running a compatible resolution should be fine (Touch HD, anyone?). [Sling]