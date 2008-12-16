Six-Legged Robot Chair Makes a Statement in the Office

These days, you've gotta do everything you can to stand out at the office so you don't get laid off. Like tromp around in a terrifying, six-legged robo-chair.

The Hexabot is a DIY robot chair that lets you walk around like some sort of half-rate comic book villain, and it's awesome. Unfortunately, turning or manoeuvring it at all seems very difficult, but you can't be greedy when it comes to walking robot chairs. Head over to Instructables to see exactly how this beast was created. [Instructables]