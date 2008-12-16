SimCraft Apex Racing Simulator Offers Vomit-Covered Thrills

We have seen racing simulators plenty of times in the past, but few can offer a vomit-inducing three degrees of freedom (roll 40°/pitch 25°/yaw 40°) like the Apex SC830.

In fact, the SC830 is so realistic in its motion that it is good enough to train racing professionals. It features a custom USB "Plug-and-Play" hardware interface, high-fidelity motion actuators and knuckles, easy to enter and exit cockpit, adjustable mounting surfaces and a lightweight tubular aluminium framework (I'm sure it also costs a fortune). The SC830 is expected to launch during this year's CES. [SimCraft via Born Rich via DVICE]