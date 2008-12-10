How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

SimCity May Be the First Must-Have iPhone Game

While there are plenty of apps to help you kill time on your iPhone/iPod touch, there hasn't been a killer app to launch the system as a powerful gaming platform. SimCity may change that.

So far, developer EA has, no pun intended, phoned it in a bit with their iPhone apps. Neither Spore nor Tetris have been anything all that noteworthy, not quite living up to the iPhone's Dreamcast-level hardware. But after Kotaku spent some time with EA's latest big project, SimCity, they had nothing but great things to say about it.

Whatever you do, though, don't go thinking this is SimCity Lite. This mobile version is fully featured, with pre-built cities, accountant recommendations, water pipes, natural disasters, etc. The works.

[Pinching]in as close as you can on the 2D sprites reveals intricate details, such a smoke emitting from towers, or shading alongside the buildings. Overall, a really nice graphical presentation that compares similarly to SimCity 3000.

For their full impressions, hit the link. Otherwise wait until SimCity's release later this month and decide for yourself. [Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles