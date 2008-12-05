Shuriken Magnets for Refrigerator Ninjas

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I may not be all that light on my feet, but if there's one place that I dominate, it's the refrigerator.

These Shuriken Magnets are perfect for the refrigerator or any other place you'd like to send a message. Just place a shuriken (magnet) in your hand, flick the wrist and...WHUTING! Pick up Billy at practice. WHUTING! Don't eat those mashed potatoes because they're old but I was afraid to open the container to throw them away because it probably smells but your sense of smell isn't as good as mine so you might eat them and get sick.

Get a box of two Shuriken Magnets for $US19. [epaulet via Core77]

