Shock Safe Delivers a Jolt to Would-Be Thieves

I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that no one wants your old baseball cards enough to warrant securing them in a safe that delivers electric shocks to people.

The shock safe does just that, administering a jolt to anyone who dares tamper with it. It uses a four-digit code to keep itself locked up, and it has flashing lights and sound effects as well, which are features found on every serious safe. The jolt is probably pretty weak, but so is a mere four-digit code, so what can you do. [Product Page via Red Ferret]

