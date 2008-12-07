Sharp 720p DLP Projector to Clock In at Under $US1000

Sharp's expanding its WXGA line with the PG-F255W projector, packing 1280x800 resolution, Sharp's BrilliantColor tech, 2,200:1 contrast ratio, 2,500 ANSI Lumens, Ethernet, variable audio line-out, and a USB port. It's a lot for not so much cash, coming in at less than $US1000.

It looks like it's designed for classrooms but there's nothing in the specs that'd disqualify it from being a pretty decent home theatre projector. And at the stated sub-$US1000 price when it's released this month, it's hard to find too much fault with it. The above picture is not the PG-F255W, but a model in the same line that looks pretty similar. [Press Release via Engadget]