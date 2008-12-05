Shady Organisation Behind Psystar, Apple Claims

In a new turn of events after the judge dismissed Psystar's anti-trust claims, Apple is now on the offensive, accusing them of being associated with a group of shady John Does breaking the law:

18. On information and belief, persons other than Psystar are involved in Psystar's unlawful and improper activities described in this Amended Complaint. The true names or capacities, whether individual, corporate, or otherwise, of these persons are unknown to Apple. Consequently they are referred to herein as John Does 1 through 10 (collectively the "John Doe Defendants"). On information and belief, the John Doe Defendants are various individuals and/or corporations who have infringed Apple's intellectual property rights, breached or induced the breach of Apple's licence agreements and violated state and common law unfair competition laws. Apple will seek leave to amend this complaint to show the unknown John Doe Defendants' true names and capacities when they are ascertained.

In other words: There's somebody else behind Psystar. Someone who is worth prosecuting by Apple's mighty lawyers. Groklaw says that this is important because it may explain why Psystar has been ignoring Apple and continue to boldly sell their crappy PCs running Hackintosh, a hacked Mac OS X version that runs on generic Intel hardware.

Apple is also asking for a preliminary injunction against all Psystar activities related to Mac OS X. Groklaw speculates that the people and corporations behind Psystar may be important and that, when Apple finally identifies them, they will obliterate them. [Groklaw via MacRumors]