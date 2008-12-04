Scosche reviveLITE is an iPhone Charger and a Night Light

This revieLITE iPhone and iPod charger night light is one of the most amazing things I've seen today; and I've seen tens of things today.

Why do I love it so much? Because it's an iPhone charger AND a night light. Is a further explanation necessary? The reviveLITE cradles your iPhone on its left while plugged in and illuminating your hallways and bathrooms. It's $US40, which is expensive for a night light and expensive for an iPhone charger, but not that bad for an iPhone charger that's also a night light. [Scosche]