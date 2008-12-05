How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sanyo R227 Internet Radio, Perfect Use for the Neighbour's Wi-Fi

The Sanyo R227 isn't an entirely new product, but it's new to us in the US. A Wi-Fi-based radio, the R227 allows users to scan for internet music just like they would FM.

Preloaded with a worldwide database of genre-sorted channels, the R227 can also be programmed with any stations it may be missing. And if you find that internet radio isn't your thing, the R227 is still equipped with a digital FM tuner for OTA music and a line-in for your MP3 player of choice. The system will go on sale this January for $US170, otherwise you can make the trek up to Canada to score one now. [Electronista]

