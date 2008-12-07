Santa Live iPhone App Pulled Due to Even More Controversy

Developer Adam Majewski's Santa Live app has had its share of bad press already: we reported a few weeks ago that Majewski was paying commenters to leave positive feedback about his project. But after the horror of a novelty Christmas song included in the app, Santa Live has been officially pulled from the App Store.

Yesterday's episode of Santa Live featured the song "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer." Apparently, children young enough to care about Santa are also young enough to have trouble understanding the jokey song about grand-matricide. Parents complained, and Majewski, already $US12,000 in debt (that's a lot of bribed commenters!) was forced to pull the app. He remains the only one baffled by his lack of success with Santa Live. [thanks, Rymon!]