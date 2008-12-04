How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Santa Claus' Gmail Account Exposed

I love this [email protected] snapshot. Bono, Jesuschrist, Rudolph, and Steve in his contacts; him chatting about how he'll give Xboxes to bad boys instead of coal because of the energy crisis; God wanting a Wii... His inbox is just hilarious.

I want to read the rest of these emails, badly:

• Yahoo! Answers Answer-Jim311 responded to: "Can Elves get Pregn
• Frosty The Snowman. Dude-Check it. I snapped a pic of this chick that I fu
• George W. Bush. Dear santa-Can I have a third term? I promise I'll b
• Ronald McDonald. I wish-I had your cred man. I can do more than sell
• Elfbang.com. Your subscription-We renewed your subscription to the hottest elf on elf action [Someone actually registered this domain name. Yes, I tried it.]
• Al Gore, me (7) Re: My Movie-Still haven't watched it yet? It affects you too, the polar ice c
• Digg. lnsaincain02 has sent you a shout on digg- Another D

In any case, I'm just glad that Santa escaped his imperial imprisonment. [Holy Taco via Walyou]

More fakemodos
Apple Cancels All iPhone 3G Orders, Releases iBrick 3G
Apple Introduces iPhone 3G Videoconferencing Kit, ZOMG!
Indiana Jones' Theme Secret Lyrics Uncovered
Apple Introduces Manila Case—The World's Thinnest Notebook Case

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles