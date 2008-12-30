How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Samsung's 2009 HDTV Lineup Leaked

We're not gonna have to wait until CES to see what TVs Samsung's got up its sleeves for 2009, since AVForums has revealed everything in store:

Standard new features across the entire line include a bunch of menu and and setting tweaks, expanded and improved video processing options, dual USB ports and compatibility with a whole slew of new video formats and codecs up to 1080p.

Formats: MKV, WMV, VOB, AVI, TS, 3GP, MPG ASF
Codecs: XviD, DivX 3.11/4.x/5.1/6.0/, H.264 BP/MP/HP, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4 SP/ASP, Motion JPEG, Windows Media Video V9, VC1

(Our extensive guide to all that stuff is right here.)

Aaand here's the complete lineup of LCD TVs for the US, with new models in the Series 3, 5 6 and brand new 7 lines:

Series 3
* LN19B360C5D
* LN22B360C5D
* LN26B360C5D
* LN32B360C5D

Series 5
* LN32B530P7F
* LN37B530P7F
* LN40B530P7F
* LN46B530P7F
* LN52B530P7F
* LN32B550K1F
* LN37B550K1F
* LN40B550K1F
* LN46B550K1F
* LN52B550K1F

Series 6
* LN40B610A5F
* LN46B610A5F
* LN52B610A5F
* LN32B650T1F
* LN37B650T1F
* LN40B650T1F
* LN46B650T1F
* LN55B650T1F

Series 7
* UN40B7000WF
* UN46B7000WF
* UN55B7000WF

Yes, there's tons more where that came from. [AV Forums via Electronista]

