Samsung Pixon May Be First 8MP US Camera Phone

Compliments of the FCC, we have some confirmation of rumours that Samsung will be releasing the 8MP Pixon M8800L smartphone to the US market.

While initial reports suggested that the Pixon camera/phone would be arriving to T-Mobile, new hardware specs reveal it uses AT&T-compatible 850 and 1900 MHz WCDMA. Sorry T-Mobile fans.

As the similar M8800 is already out overseas, we can get a taste of what are probably the M8800L's full specs:

• 107.9x54.6x14.9mm, 110 g

• 3.2-inch touch screen display (240 x 400 pixels)

• 8 megapixel camera, auto focus, face recognition with smile detection and blink detection, WDR (wide dynamic range), ASR (advanced shake reduction), GPS geotagging, ISO 1600, WVGA (720x480 pixels) and VGA (640 x 480 pixels) @30fps video recording

• Built-in GPS receiver

• Accelerometer

• DivX playback

• FM radio with RDS

• microSD card slot

• Bluetooth

• Landscape virtual QWERTY keyboard

• Handwriting recognition

• Office document

It should be noted, Sony is not out of the 8MP cameraphone race just yet.

So would you rather your smartphone be a bit large with a nice camera? Or would you rather your large camera just have 3G uploading options? [FCC via BGR]