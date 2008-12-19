How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Rumour: Samsung to Release a Full-Touch Android Handset by the Middle of Next Year

According to the Korean news outlet ETNews, Samsung is working on a touchscreen Android phone, which will be sold in the US through Sprint Nextel and T-Mobile.

The phone is said to be similar to the Instinct and Omnia non-QWERTY handsets, which I'm pretty sure is ETNews' overspecific way of saying that it'll probably look like every other Samsung touchscreen phone because, well, it's a Samsung touchscreen phone. Details are slim, but this quote provides all the meat we need for now:

"We are accelerating the development process for Google phone in order to meet the specific need of local carriers.

We will be able to release Google phone in the second quarter of the next year in the US market."

It's no longer news when a company is 'considering' Android—they all are. But release targets for a new phone, even vague ones, are like sweet gadget manna. [ETNews via ModMyGphone—Thanks, Neerhaj!]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles