Rumour: PSP-4000 in 2009, PSP2 Games Already in Development

SCEE president David Reeves can deny what he likes, but that's not stopping the game publishers from talking to the press about the future of the PSP, including the PSP-4000 and PSP2.

While we haven't heard much yet, Eurogamer sources in the game publishing sector have confirmed that a PSP-4000 will be released in 2009 with a successor to the PSP platform coming sometime after. Sound vague? It is. But these sources also claim that PSP2 games are in the works right now. Needless to say, if that's actually the case, it's only a matter of time before more details leak.

(And it also might not be a bad time to remind the industry that Gizmodo will keep all tipsters anonymous.) [Eurogamer via Kotaku]

