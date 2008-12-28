How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Rumour: Dell Adamo to Pack Blu-Ray and eSATA Peripherals

A Google cache at Dell's site reveals a few details about their upcoming MacBook Air competitor, the Adamo. The leak indicates a few interesting things about Dell's plan for peripherals, and hints at price.

We already knew the Adamo was slated to run significantly cheaper than the expensive Air, and a leak this Thursday suggested a base price of around $US1500. The Google cache suggests the Adamo will be packing DisplayPort for video out and eSATA for storage, and that Dell plans to release a host of peripherals alongside the sleek machine. The peripherals visible in the cache are a 2x Blu-Ray combo drive and a selection of external 2.5" hard drives, ranging up to 500GB capacity. This kind of peripheral use would allow for a very slim body, but at the expense of easy portability. We'll have to see how Dell plans to reconcile the issue.

The Adamo is still expected to be officially unveiled at this year's CES, but no shipping date (or really any confirmed information) has been released. Regardless, it's a fair bet that these few morsels of info are correct. [Electronista]

