Rock Band M.I.C. Combines Microphone, Xbox Controller in One

Kotaku gave the new Mad Catz M.I.C. Rock Band mic a spin, and they really liked the added functionality it brings to the game. The price, on the other hand, got them less excited.

Essentially, the M.I.C. is a nice microphone for Rock Band/Guitar Hero, but it also has all the necessary Xbox 360 buttons built in. This means you don't need to use both a mic and a controller to play. Awesome! Is it $US60 worth of awesome? Eh, probably not, but if you're a seriously hardcore Rock Band singer with some extra coin to toss around, you'll probably like the functionality. Head over to Kotaku to read their full impressions. [Kotaku]