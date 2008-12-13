While robots haven't invaded Broadway just yet, they are taking the main stage in a Taiwanese rendition of The Phantom of the Opera.

At the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, two robots will take the lead in the famous musical. The "male" and "female" robots can both walk and are equipped with silicon faces capable of mimicking human emotion, though I guess only half the male's face needs to work so who knows what the researchers are hiding?

Pictured here we have Pica the painter, a secondary cast member of the production. He's not the most charismatic fellow, but he draws well.

All proceeds of the December 27th performance will go back into research. So if you're in Taiwan, it might be worth checking out. [The China Post]