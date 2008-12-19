Robot Rinses Dishes, Puts them In Dishwasher

Panasonic and the University of Tokyo have developed a robot capable of rinsing any dish and put it into the dishwasher. If you're lazy enough to rejoice, you are probably too lazy to click

The dishwashing robot has three joints and enough sensitivity not to break your china. It moves on a rail, guided by TV cameras placed in the ceiling and sensors in the arm itself. According to the research team in charge, this is only the beginning. They are investigating the possibility of doing laundry robot too, as well as one capable of doing other household chores, like preparing cocktails and playing the bongos. OK, maybe that's just me. [Thanks Kumiko]