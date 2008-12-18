Robot Porn Film Is Industrialpunkish Kama Sutra (NSFW)

Underwire's Annaliza Savage has published an intriguing video on The Sex Life of Robots, which shows animated bots made out of modified Barbie dolls and G.I. Joes doing naughty naughty things in gritty robot land.

Note: I know that many won't consider dolls having sex NSFW—I don't—but in case you are a prude version of Bender, be aware that this contains explicit material.

The movie seems weird, sexy yet disturbing. For sure, it's beautifully made by Michael Sullivan, using stop-motion animation and digital photography. If you are in New York, you can go and see the dolls used in the production, as well as clips from the film. [Underwire]