Revolving Door Uses You to Make Energy

It's an alarmingly simple concept that claims to be the world's first application: Netherlands-based company Natuurcafé La Port installed a power generator into a revolving door. Fantastic, but it took us this long?

The door is the entrance to the Driebergen-Zeist railway station, where it's predicted to generate 4600 kwh of energy a year—or somewhere around what the average house needs annually, depending who you talk to. Not bad at all. Sure, it's probably not enough to power all of those train lines, but it's essentially free energy. And heck, it's a lot more practical than this idea. [Boon Edam via Inhabitat]

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

