Want to not get run over by motorised carriages while cycling, but afraid to look like a nerd with all the reflectors? Enter Scotchlite 680, a vinyl that reflects white only in the light.



Michael Mandiberg turned his ride into the Bright Bike by layering it with adhesive Scotchlite 680, for a dark-as-the-Batmobile look by day, and a safe reflective glow by night. You can order Scotchlite 680 at Beacon Graphics in New Jersey or wherever fine signage materials are sold. [Bright Bike via Core 77]