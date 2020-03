Sometimes, we so take for granted our shiny devices that we forget they could very well kill us. Need pictures to illustrate that macabre thought? Here are 30, brought to you by 1930s Vienna.

The 30 illustrations are from the book Elektroshutz, found in Vienna's Technisches Museum. These frightening fables are great reminders to not pee on, chew on or feed to babies electricity. Check out Bre Pettis' Flickr for the rest of the set. [Bre Pettis Blog via Flickr]