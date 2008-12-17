Researchers Develop Transparent Memory, See-Through Electronics Next

A group of South Korean scientists have developed a transparent memory chip that could be the precursor to completely transparent electronics.

The RAM's design is simple enough to comprehend. It consists of clear oxide film and electrodes placed on a glass or plastic circuit board.

And while researchers haven't successfully developed any other PC components, it's believed that their same process could apply to CMOS chips, which would pretty much open the door wide open for application in hand held electronics. With enough money to back manufacturing of current technologies, it's believed we could see commercial products in 3-4 years.

When you take a look at the above concept or this glass phone, it's not all that hard to imagine the interesting potential of see-through electronics. [fareastgizmos]