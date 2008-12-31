Removable Kitchen Sink Means You Can Really Take Everything With You

Does "You pack everything but the kitchen sink!" sound familiar? Well, now you can truly take it all with you now that a company called Hughie has developed a removable version.

Indeed, the sink is basically a bucket with a drain and can be removed from its housing for tasks like watering plants, washing your car and bathing pets. Naturally, that means you are conserving and reusing excess water—so it is eco friendly as well. Sounds like a smart product to me—and the $US25 price tag isn't bad either. [Hughie via Trendir]