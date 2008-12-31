Removable Kitchen Sink Means You Can Really Take Everything With You

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Does "You pack everything but the kitchen sink!" sound familiar? Well, now you can truly take it all with you now that a company called Hughie has developed a removable version.

Indeed, the sink is basically a bucket with a drain and can be removed from its housing for tasks like watering plants, washing your car and bathing pets. Naturally, that means you are conserving and reusing excess water—so it is eco friendly as well. Sounds like a smart product to me—and the $US25 price tag isn't bad either. [Hughie via Trendir]

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

