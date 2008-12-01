Remote Controlled Black Widow Spider Probably Won't Last Very Long

We figure this RC Black Widow Spider is good for maybe one, possibly two, good scares before a skittish family member offs it with a well-placed slipper to the head. But until then, you'll have seconds or minutes of fun making this hairy little abomination scurry around the family room on its eight little legs. Requires six AA batteries, one 9-volt battery, about $US36, and a forgiving family that doesn't instinctively squash something that resembles one of the deadliest spiders on the planet. [Play.com via Technabob]