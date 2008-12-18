Relaxation Chair: Back Bliss Machined from Aluminium

So you got a job, moved into your own place, picked up an IKEA Poang and then felt pretty good about life. Things were working out alright! Then you saw the Frederic Sofia Relaxation Chair...

Sitting on a cast aluminium frame, a cloth or leather cushion waits to do your rump's bidding. The arm rests customise the seat's comfort, and pneumatic springs arrange the seat, backrest and headrest.

Maybe you will never be able to afford the surely expensive Relaxation Chair, but fret not. Without actually sitting in it, you'll never know what you're missing. [Frederic Sofia via DVICE]