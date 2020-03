What if Rudolph were reimagined as an evil, metallic minifig?

This picture is what.

If we had one complaint, it'd be that Rudolph's tumorous nose is not filled with a startlingly bright red LED. Because if it were, when minifig Prancer decided to be a jerk during reindeer games, minifig Rudolph could blind him with crimson before slicing his Achilles tendon. Looks like there's spot open in reindeer four square after all, Prancer. [Flickr via technabob]