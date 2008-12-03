Red Reduces Prices, Announces Trade-In Program

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Jim Jannard has announced a price reduction on their Scarlet and EPIC cameras, their latest modular systems for still and motion photography. Plus, now there are multiple trade-in upgrade paths:

1. Keep your RED ONE and shoot great images. Get continual free firmware upgrades.

2. Keep your RED ONE and upgrade your sensor to Mysterium-X for $US4,500.

3. Trade your RED ONE in, and receive $US17,500 credit, towards the purchase of an EPIC-X S35 Private Reserve package, which is only available to RED ONE customers.

4. Trade your RED ONE in, and receive $US17,500 credit, towards the purchase of an EPIC FF35 Pro Cinema "Brain".

5. Trade your RED ONE in, and receive $US17,500 credit, towards the purchase of an EPIC 645 Pro "Brain".

6. Trade your RED ONE in, and receive $US17,500 credit, towards the purchase of an EPIC 617 Pro "Brain".

7. Keep your RED ONE and purchase a Scarlet System (one time only) with a 12% discount.

Remember that, if you have a Red One, a) you can only use one upgrade per camera—once you use it, the serial number is done; and b) we hate you.

Here is the price list:

Until we get our own, I will be playing with the one on loan at the Gizmodo Gallery. Come and check it out too. [Red User]

