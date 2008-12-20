Rebel Shark That Plays By His Own Rules Jumps Onto Waterslide, Lives Fast, Dies Young

A very steep water slide? Pretty scary. The same water slide, but with a shark coming down it right behind you? Yeah, that takes things to the next level.

At the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas, there's a shark tank right next to the waterslide. Somehow, one of the sharks managed to jump out of its tank and onto the slide. Luckily, there was no one on the slide at the time (although that would have been absolutely amazing, especially if the shark was wearing sunglasses for some reason), but unfortunately for the shark the water in the slide pool was highly chlorinated to kill all the tourist pee that inevitably gathers in such bodies of water. The chlorine ended up doing the shark in before they could get it back to its tank. [TMZ]