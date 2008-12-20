How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Rebel Shark That Plays By His Own Rules Jumps Onto Waterslide, Lives Fast, Dies Young

A very steep water slide? Pretty scary. The same water slide, but with a shark coming down it right behind you? Yeah, that takes things to the next level.

At the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas, there's a shark tank right next to the waterslide. Somehow, one of the sharks managed to jump out of its tank and onto the slide. Luckily, there was no one on the slide at the time (although that would have been absolutely amazing, especially if the shark was wearing sunglasses for some reason), but unfortunately for the shark the water in the slide pool was highly chlorinated to kill all the tourist pee that inevitably gathers in such bodies of water. The chlorine ended up doing the shark in before they could get it back to its tank. [TMZ]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles