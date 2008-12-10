Read a Free Kindle During Your Stay at The Algonquin Hotel

The Algonquin is not just a historic landmark known to have been the stomping grounds of many famous writers. It's also a hotel looking to appeal to clientele with the latest in creature comforts.

So The Algonquin offers a complimentary Kindle "loaded with your favourite book" during the duration of your stay at the hotel. Just as I've found iPod alarm clocks to be, somewhat surprisingly, pretty handy when I travel, a Kindle preloaded with something decent for me to read sounds pretty great, too.

I stayed at a place recently with an Xbox 360 hooked up to an HDTV over an SD cord. It had no games and couldn't connect to the internet. What a tease! I had to leave the room to do stuff and everything. [The Algonquin via Engadget and Image]