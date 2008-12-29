Radio Flyer Cloud 9 Wagon Crushes My Youthful Memories With MP3 Player, Bucket Seats

What a sad sack I was in grade school. My Radio Flyer wagon had a busted wheel and rust. This concept, dubbed Cloud 9, has an MP3 player and more.

So all that means I'm feeling pretty inadequate right now. And why shouldn't I? As CNN notes in their report on the latest invention out of Radio Flyer's Chicago-based HQ, this thing has enough gadgets and gizmos to give the family mini-fan a serious case of penis envy.

First, there's the aforementioned MP3 player and speaker system, meaning this could very well be the first wagon that little Timmy and friends will use to ghost ride down a cul de sac.

And when he gets tired of that, he can strap himself in to one of the two bucket seats using a five-point racing harness. At his fingertips will be a digital display panel, complete with temperature readouts, odometer and speedometer. Got a Juicy Juice sippy cup handy? No worries. The Cloud 9 has cupholders too.

"We approached this product much like an automotive company might with a concept car," said Mark Johnson, Radio Flyer's product development manager.

Should the Cloud 9 see the light of day, and there's a pretty good chance that it will, the asking price will be somewhere in the neighbourhood of $US1,000. That's a small price to pay to ensure that your son or daughter has the stuff necessary to crush the spirits of the other neighbourhood children and their parents. [CNN via Born Rich]