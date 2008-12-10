How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Question of the Day: What's Your Favourite Mouse of All Time?

Today is the 40th anniversary of the mouse. Since then, it's evolved into different shapes, sprouted buttons, lost its tail and mutated all kinds of other crazy ways. But everyone has a favourite.

My favourite mouse ever is Logitech's MX500, which set their ergonomic standard for years, all the way through the wireless G7 gaming mouse, and to some extent, their current Revolution series. It doesn't have a laundry list of features or 10 million buttons—it's just a simple, but perfectly evolved mouse. The worst mouse ever has to be Apple's hockey puck, no need to explain there. Tell us who made your favourite in the poll, and get more specific about it in the comments.What's your favourite mouse of all time?
( surveys)

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
australia bushfires earthships the-conversation

How ‘Earthships’ Could Make Rebuilding Safer In Bushfire Zones

Recent disastrous bushfires have rebooted debate about how to (re)build in the Australian bush. Questions are being asked about building standards, whether a fire-proof home is possible, the value of fire bunkers when it’s too late to leave, and if we should even live in the bush any more.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles