Quake on Chumby Is the Cuddliest Slaughterfest Ever

Sure, people port games to totally inappropriate platforms all the time, but rarely do they entail the cognitive dissonance of a full port of Quake to the huggable Wi-Fi beanbag Chumby.

This black magic was concocted by a chumby developer who got the game running under SDL. Obviously, chumby doesn't have a WASD key layout, so he chopped up the controls, with the accelerometer handling all the event, the bend switch acting as your trigger, and the touchscreen itself jumps and activates items.

The game is surprisingly playable too, with a pretty respectable frame rate for a bean bag. [bunnie's blog via MAKE]

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

