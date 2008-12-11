Quake on Chumby Is the Cuddliest Slaughterfest Ever

Sure, people port games to totally inappropriate platforms all the time, but rarely do they entail the cognitive dissonance of a full port of Quake to the huggable Wi-Fi beanbag Chumby.

This black magic was concocted by a chumby developer who got the game running under SDL. Obviously, chumby doesn't have a WASD key layout, so he chopped up the controls, with the accelerometer handling all the event, the bend switch acting as your trigger, and the touchscreen itself jumps and activates items.

The game is surprisingly playable too, with a pretty respectable frame rate for a bean bag. [bunnie's blog via MAKE]